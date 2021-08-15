See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Cooperstown, NY
Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cooperstown, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake, Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Massena Hospital.

Dr. Oommen works at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, NY with other offices in Oneonta, NY and Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bassett Medical Center
    1 Atwell Rd, Cooperstown, NY 13326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 547-7835
  2. 2
    Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital Oneonta
    1 Associate Dr, Oneonta, NY 13820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 433-6300
  3. 3
    Champlain Spine and Pain Management
    4 Feathers Dr, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 324-7246
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Interventional Pain Management
    21 Railroad Ave, Cooperstown, NY 13326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 547-7835

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adirondack Medical Center - Saranac Lake
  • Alice Hyde Medical Center
  • Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
  • Massena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Coccygeal Pain
Bursitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750532958
    Education & Certifications

    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bobby Oommen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oommen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oommen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oommen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oommen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oommen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oommen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oommen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oommen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oommen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

