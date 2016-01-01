Dr. Nelson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobby Nelson Jr, MD
Dr. Bobby Nelson Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Horizons Resources Inc.9200 Forest Hill Ave Ste C2, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 323-3262
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1851352108
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nelson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson Jr works at
Dr. Nelson Jr has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.