Overview

Dr. Bobby Najari, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Najari works at NYU Langone Urology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.