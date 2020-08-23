Dr. Bobby Najari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Najari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bobby Najari, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Najari works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Urology Associates222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 825-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Najari has been treating me with Peyronie's disease, a notoriously difficult condition to address. He's reassuring, honest, generous with his time, pays attention to my questions, and is up-to-date on recent research. The medical assistant Gary is a great guy too. Office management could be improved at NYU Urology (appointment scheduling can be a little chaotic and they sometimes run behind schedule), but Dr. Najari is worth the wait.
About Dr. Bobby Najari, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1952555781
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Urology
