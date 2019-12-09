Overview

Dr. Bobby McCullen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCullen works at Dr. John Lowery in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Tear Duct Disorders and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.