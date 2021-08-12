Overview

Dr. Bobby Lanier, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Benbrook, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Lanier works at Texas Allergy Experts in Benbrook, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.