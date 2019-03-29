Overview

Dr. Bobby Korn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Korn works at Shiley Eye Institute in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.