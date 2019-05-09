Dr. Bobby Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Kelley, MD
Dr. Bobby Kelley, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.
Jones Professional Bldg Pharmacy7710 Wolf River Cir, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 747-3501
Nephrology Services Medical Group of Memphis PC6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 314, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-3501
- 3 6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 105, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Delightful man, excellent doctor. Takes his time to talk to you to find out how the patient is really doing.
- Nephrology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1417966755
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.