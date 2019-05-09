Overview

Dr. Bobby Kelley, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton.



Dr. Kelley works at The Jones Clinic in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.