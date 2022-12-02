Dr. Bobby Kakati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Kakati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Laboratory Corporation of America409 N UNIVERSITY AVE, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-6980
CHI St. Vincent Hospitalist10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 552-0500Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Conway Gastroenterology PA455 Hogan Ln, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 513-0799
The Gastro-intestinal Center Inc405 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 663-1074
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would totally recommend Dr kakati for he takes his time to listen to you about your concerns and he explains everything to you for you to totally understand what is going on and what he’s going to do about it to help you, he’s very polite and he cares very much about his patients.. My husband said he never seen a doctor who cares as much as he does about his patients because he takes his time not a in and out doctor like most. So if your looking for a Gastro doctor then differently see Dr Kakati you’ll be glad you did ..
About Dr. Bobby Kakati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1124252960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kakati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kakati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakati works at
Dr. Kakati has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakati.
