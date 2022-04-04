Dr. Bobby Ghosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Ghosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bobby Ghosh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Ghosh works at
Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 724-9085
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a 58-year-old woman. I went to ER with chest pain. Cardiogram was normal. They sent Dr. Ghosh in to be my cardiologist. I had mild chest pain and arm pain but I knew it was not normal for me. He listens to everything I said but what really impressed me is that he truly believed me and that’s when I knew I would be fine. He did a few more tests and decided that I needed a catheterization. The following day I had one and I had a blockage of 90% he inserted a shunt. I know 100% that if I didn’t get him as my cardiologist that day in the ER I would’ve been sent home and possibly had a heart attack. I truly believe he saved my life. I have the upmost Respect and trust in him. He is now my cardiologist for the last three years.
About Dr. Bobby Ghosh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1114156080
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
