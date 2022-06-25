Dr. Dezfuli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobby Dezfuli, MD
Overview
Dr. Bobby Dezfuli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Very empathetic
About Dr. Bobby Dezfuli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dezfuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dezfuli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dezfuli.
