Dr. Bobby David, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.



Dr. David works at Adventist Medical Group - Surgical Care in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.