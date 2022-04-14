Dr. Bobby Chawla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Chawla, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bobby Chawla, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chawla works at
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center - Caldwell3123 Medical Dr, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 650-7890Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chawla is kind, empathetic, thorough and efficient. I have been a patient for several years and I appreciate the excellent care I have received from Dr. Chawla and everyone else at the clinic. They have been doing their best to treat the cancer, an invisible disease with unclear cause and no absolute cure, all through the pandemic. I am deeply grateful to all of them.
About Dr. Bobby Chawla, DO
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1598956963
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chawla has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chawla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.