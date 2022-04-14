See All Oncologists in Caldwell, ID
Dr. Bobby Chawla, DO

Medical Oncology
5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bobby Chawla, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Thorek Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chawla works at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center - Caldwell in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center - Caldwell
    3123 Medical Dr, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 650-7890
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • West Valley Medical Center
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • Thorek Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 14, 2022
    Dr. Chawla is kind, empathetic, thorough and efficient. I have been a patient for several years and I appreciate the excellent care I have received from Dr. Chawla and everyone else at the clinic. They have been doing their best to treat the cancer, an invisible disease with unclear cause and no absolute cure, all through the pandemic. I am deeply grateful to all of them.
    Apr 14, 2022
    About Dr. Bobby Chawla, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598956963
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • St. Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
