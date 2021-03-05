Overview

Dr. Bobby Chandok, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Chandok works at Premier Primary Care Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.