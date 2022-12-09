Dr. Bobby Bhasker-Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhasker-Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Bhasker-Rao, MD
Dr. Bobby Bhasker-Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Robotic Surgical Solutions35900 Bob Hope Dr Ste 205, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 778-5220Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
When they started with me everything they said they would do they have done and all you have to do is follow the directions pretty simple takes a little bit of willpower but if you want to have this done in your interested in making your health a lot better I suggest you do it I was very satisfied with everything they've done for me can't believe what I'm going through without their help I mean gosh it was just it's amazing what they've done amazing people amazing doctor.
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154409290
- University Of Californiadavis Medical Center
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center The
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bhasker-Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhasker-Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhasker-Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhasker-Rao has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhasker-Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasker-Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasker-Rao.
