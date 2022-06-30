Overview

Dr. Bobby Alexander, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Hi-desert Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at VALLEY UROLOGY in Palm Desert, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA, Palm Springs, CA, Rancho Mirage, CA and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hydronephrosis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.