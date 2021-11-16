Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8700 Beverly Blvd Ste 290W, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-1126
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rimel is my gynecologist and I couldn't be happier with my choice. She's smart and confident, yet still friendly and personable. She answered all my questions and gave me some great referrals for other specialists I need to see. Finally, the practice is run really well. The staff was nice and helpful and both of my appointments were exactly on time - a rarity these days!
About Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rimel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rimel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rimel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rimel has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rimel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rimel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rimel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.