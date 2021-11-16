See All Oncologists in West Hollywood, CA
Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD

Oncology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    8700 Beverly Blvd Ste 290W, West Hollywood, CA 90048 (310) 423-1126

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2021
    Dr. Rimel is my gynecologist and I couldn't be happier with my choice. She's smart and confident, yet still friendly and personable. She answered all my questions and gave me some great referrals for other specialists I need to see. Finally, the practice is run really well. The staff was nice and helpful and both of my appointments were exactly on time - a rarity these days!
    Liz — Nov 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD
    About Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD

    • Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770776288
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bobbie Rimel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rimel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rimel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rimel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rimel has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rimel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rimel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rimel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

