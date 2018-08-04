Dr. Khosla-Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobbie Khosla-Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Bobbie Khosla-Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Locations
Gabriel T. Chong MD PC2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-8038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my interactions with Dr. Gupta in the office & hospital before & after cataract surgery on both eyes - about 2 months apart …. Not overly talkative, but certainly takes time to answer questions and explain conditions thoroughly. Will definitely return to Dr. Gupta for annual checks and any eye problems that arise in the future.
About Dr. Bobbie Khosla-Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881892578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Ophthalmology
