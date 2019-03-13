Dr. Bobbi Hoppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobbi Hoppe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bobbi Hoppe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ellensburg, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Hoppe works at
Locations
Internal Medicine Complex700 E Manitoba Ave Ste 105, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Directions (509) 925-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoppe has been my cardiologist for a number of years. She is knowledgeable and thorough. Just as important to me, though, is the fact that she takes her time talking and explaining everything to me. My husband now needs to see a cardiologist and I did not hesitate to recommend Dr. Hoppe. I am very satisfied with the care I receive from her.
About Dr. Bobbi Hoppe, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1104874270
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
