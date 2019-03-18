Overview

Dr. Bobbi Edwards, MD is a Dermatologist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at Bobbi D Edwards MD in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.