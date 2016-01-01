Dr. Bobbak Mansouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobbak Mansouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bobbak Mansouri, MD is a dermatologist in Tyler, TX. Dr. Mansouri completed a residency at Texas A&M University. He currently practices at US Derm Partners Tyler-Dominion. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Mansouri is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Oliver Street 501(a) Inc1367 Dominion Plz, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 534-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Tyler on Beckham1720 S Beckham Ave Ste 102, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 579-7208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Bobbak Mansouri, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1053604389
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas A&M University
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansouri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansouri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansouri has seen patients for Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansouri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.