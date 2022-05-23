Dr. Bob Shafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bob Shafa, MD
Overview
Dr. Bob Shafa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Shafa works at
Locations
UCLA Neurosurgery Outpatient3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 104, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 540-0965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give Dr Shafa a 100 stars I would-he’s my hero! Dr Shafa pulled up the pictures from my MRI showing us the location & size of tumor and how it was choking off the brain fluid drainage area and it had to be removed! He felt confident it had been there several years and was slow growing but getting to a very dangerous size & location which needed removing. He was very honest about the surgery, but was positive because he’s performed thousands of this type of surgery & would treat me as if I were his sister, whom he loves dearly. My husband, daughter and I felt I was in very good hands. Surgery took place 1 week later. I firmly believe not having any side effects or loss of function etc. is due to Dr Shafa’s perfectionist ability and demonstrated excellence of his craft. My TMMC hospital stay was half of what was expected. Dr Shafa is my hero, so amazing, caring, comforting, just overall wonderful I highly, highly, highly recommend him as your neurosurgery doctor!
About Dr. Bob Shafa, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1477675890
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shafa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shafa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafa works at
Dr. Shafa speaks Persian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.