Overview

Dr. Bob Pansick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pansick works at Bob L Pansick MD, Diseases and Surgery of the Eye in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.