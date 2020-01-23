Dr. Bob Pansick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pansick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bob Pansick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Bob L Pansick MD, Diseases and Surgery of the Eye12200 Park Central Dr Ste 180, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 320-8785
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Pansick is extremely thorough and provides all information about any procedure he believes is the best choice for your condition. I have been very comfortable with the operation he conducted. As I was awake during this, I can vouch that he is very calm and matter of fact while doing it.
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326102138
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pansick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pansick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pansick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pansick has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pansick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pansick speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pansick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pansick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pansick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pansick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.