Dr. Bob Ly, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bob Ly, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ly works at Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, WA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skagit Regional Health
    1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 814-6315
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Women's Specialty Care
    9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 862-8226
  3. 3
    Sunset Primary Care Clinic
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 426, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 688-8110
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Intermountain Healthcare
    2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 240-0088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2022
    My experience with Dr.Ly is always good. Very patient and informative and always answers messages on patient portal in the same day written. Knowledgeable and able to inform so understand things about my condition. Love his diabetes team as well. He is definitely a keeper.
    Patrice Ferguson — Jan 07, 2022
    About Dr. Bob Ly, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659781516
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bob Ly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

