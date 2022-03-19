Dr. Bob Kalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bob Kalani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bob Kalani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College.
SB Psychiatric Services P LLC35 Crooked Hill Rd Ste 203B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 335-3412Monday9:30am - 7:30pmTuesday9:30am - 7:30pmWednesday9:30am - 7:30pmThursday9:30am - 7:30pmFriday9:30am - 7:30pmSaturday9:30am - 6:00pm
SB Psychiatric Services P LLC775 Park Ave # 210, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 834-7606Monday9:30am - 7:30pmTuesday9:30am - 7:30pmWednesday9:30am - 7:30pmThursday9:30am - 7:30pmFriday9:30am - 7:30pmSaturday9:30am - 6:00pm
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Kalani is an exceptional doctor, I don't know any other doctor who would have done what he did for me. I have been have a hard times dealing with life event both financially and medically. Dr Kalani did two sessions for free for me so that I can receive the help I needed. and I really needed the help and was ashamed to ask for it because I knew I wouldn't be able to pay. I would forever be grateful for his kindness and his humanity towards me.
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1356497713
- Cabrini Med Center
- Flushing Hosp
- University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
Dr. Kalani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalani accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalani.
