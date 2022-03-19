See All Psychiatrists in Commack, NY
Dr. Bob Kalani, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bob Kalani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College.

Dr. Kalani works at Bob Kalani in Commack, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SB Psychiatric Services P LLC
    35 Crooked Hill Rd Ste 203B, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 335-3412
    Monday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    SB Psychiatric Services P LLC
    775 Park Ave # 210, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 834-7606
    Monday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Computer Addiction Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kalani?

    Mar 19, 2022
    Dr Kalani is an exceptional doctor, I don't know any other doctor who would have done what he did for me. I have been have a hard times dealing with life event both financially and medically. Dr Kalani did two sessions for free for me so that I can receive the help I needed. and I really needed the help and was ashamed to ask for it because I knew I wouldn't be able to pay. I would forever be grateful for his kindness and his humanity towards me.
    M. Franck — Mar 19, 2022
    About Dr. Bob Kalani, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356497713
    Education & Certifications

    • Cabrini Med Center
    • Flushing Hosp
    • University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bob Kalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

