Dr. Bo Yoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Bo Yoo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.
Dr. Yoo works at
Locations
Neurospinecare Inc.5319 Hoag Dr Ste 100, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 930-6015
Mercy Health System1000 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville, WI 53548 Directions (608) 756-6826
Dialysis Assoc of N E Ohio Inc2819 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (440) 930-6015
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- The Bellevue Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yoo is an excellent caring physician.
About Dr. Bo Yoo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487655015
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
