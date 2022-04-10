Dr. Bo Xu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bo Xu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bo Xu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Xu works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0074Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Xu?
Had 2nd visit with Dr. Xu. What a outstanding doctor. Can’t believe there could be anyone better. Does not rush your time with him. Explains everything, so cheerful, gives option, explains HIS/our plan going forward. In 6 months follow up visit .
About Dr. Bo Xu, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568812519
Education & Certifications
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu works at
Dr. Xu has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.