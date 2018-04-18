Dr. Bo Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bo Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bo Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4525 Ohio Dr, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-7717
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Wang for about 4 months and I really am impressed with him. He is very through and a very nice Dr. I would recommend him to anyone. His staff is very nice and I never had to wait more than 10 minutes. I am so glad that I started seeing him,
About Dr. Bo Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1386643260
Education & Certifications
- HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
