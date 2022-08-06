Overview

Dr. Bo Shen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Shen works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.