Dr. Bo Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bo Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bo Shen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Shen works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?
Dr. Shen is an excellent doctor, caring and answers all pertinent questions in detail. He is extremely knowledgeable in his field and helped me immensely. Thank you!
About Dr. Bo Shen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1497712814
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn|University Il College Med Urbana
- NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.