Overview

Dr. Bo Neichoy, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Neichoy works at Panhandle Weight Loss Center in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.