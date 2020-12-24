See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Bo Neichoy, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bo Neichoy, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Neichoy works at Panhandle Weight Loss Center in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inside Women's Healthcare Building, 4th Floor
    1301 S Coulter St Ste 413, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 677-7952
  2. 2
    Surgery Center of Amarillo
    1010 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 677-7952

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 24, 2020
    Dr. Neichoy has to be one of the nicest surgeons around. His bedside manner is outstanding. I felt comfortable asking him questions, and received excellent care from him. He has been instrumental in getting my health back in control. Thank you Dr. Neichoy, and the staff at Panhandle Surgical.
    Carrie — Dec 24, 2020
    About Dr. Bo Neichoy, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487857942
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Florida at Shands
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bo Neichoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neichoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neichoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neichoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neichoy works at Panhandle Weight Loss Center in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Neichoy’s profile.

    Dr. Neichoy has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neichoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neichoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neichoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neichoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neichoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

