Dr. Bo Neichoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bo Neichoy, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Inside Women's Healthcare Building, 4th Floor1301 S Coulter St Ste 413, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 677-7952
Surgery Center of Amarillo1010 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 677-7952
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Neichoy has to be one of the nicest surgeons around. His bedside manner is outstanding. I felt comfortable asking him questions, and received excellent care from him. He has been instrumental in getting my health back in control. Thank you Dr. Neichoy, and the staff at Panhandle Surgical.
About Dr. Bo Neichoy, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida at Shands
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University
- General Surgery
Dr. Neichoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neichoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neichoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neichoy has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neichoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neichoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neichoy.
