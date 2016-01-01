See All Radiation Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Bo Lu, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bo Lu, PHD

Radiation Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bo Lu, PHD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Lu works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brachytherapy
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brachytherapy
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?

Photo: Dr. Bo Lu, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bo Lu, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lu to family and friends

Dr. Lu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Lu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bo Lu, PHD.

About Dr. Bo Lu, PHD

Specialties
  • Radiation Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245314343
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Fellowship
Residency
  • Keck Hospital of USC
Residency
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Internship
Medical Education
  • Shanghai Medical University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bo Lu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lu works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lu’s profile.

Dr. Lu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bo Lu, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.