Dr. Bo Lu, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bo Lu, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bo Lu, PHD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lu?
About Dr. Bo Lu, PHD
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1245314343
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Keck Hospital of USC
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Shanghai Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu speaks Chinese.
Dr. Lu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.