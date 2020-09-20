Overview

Dr. Bnan Razoky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Razoky works at Basmit Medical Center in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.