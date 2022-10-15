Dr. Blythe Monheit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monheit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blythe Monheit, MD
Overview
Dr. Blythe Monheit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest, Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Locations
Main Central5717 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 327-7000
Mary Kelly Green MD PLLC204 Gateway N Ste A, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (830) 693-5868
Texan Eye1700 S Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texan Eye P.A.925 STARWOOD DR, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 327-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Dell Children's Medical Center Of Central Texas
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Monheit saved the vision in my right eye.
About Dr. Blythe Monheit, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Birmingham
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monheit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monheit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monheit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monheit has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monheit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monheit speaks French and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Monheit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monheit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monheit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monheit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.