Dr. Blessy Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blessy Jacob, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida
Dr. Jacob works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Englewood714 Doctors Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (203) 230-0903
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She actually goes by Dr. Jacobs. She is a wonderful doctor and cares about her patients. I would recommend her to anyone looking for an oncologist.
About Dr. Blessy Jacob, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1851525406
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Emory University Hospital
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacob has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.