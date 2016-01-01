See All Oncologists in Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Blerina Salman, MD

Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Blerina Salman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Community Medical Center.

Dr. Salman works at Radiation Oncology at MMC in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Wall Township, NJ.

Locations

    Monmouth Medical Center
    300 2nd Ave # SW251, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-6578
    Monmouth Medical Center OB/GYN
    3349 State Route 138, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-6580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer
Cancer Treatment
Cervical Cancer
Cancer
Cancer Treatment
Cervical Cancer

Treatment frequency



Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Manual Removal of Placenta Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Placenta Accreta Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Blerina Salman, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144669185
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
Residency
  • Staten Island University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Ross University School of Medicine
