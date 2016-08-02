Dr. Blazej Lojewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lojewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blazej Lojewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Blazej Lojewski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Bialystock and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
Northwest Medical Center2222 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 342-5050
Northwest Medical Center1022 N Northwest Hwy, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 292-8999
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
“I have had nothing but positive experiences with Dr. Lojewski . The office is new, clean, and they run on time. Dr. Lojewski provides a safe, understanding, sympathetic, private practice.Very professional .
About Dr. Blazej Lojewski, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Saints Mary and Elizabeth Med Center
- St Mary Of Nazareth Hospital
- Akademia Medyczna, Bialystock
- Family Practice
