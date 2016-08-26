See All General Dentists in Atlanta, GA
Overview

Dr. Blazej Golik, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Golik works at Midtown Smile Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newman Eugene C DDS Office
    999 Peachtree St NE Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 537-5224

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 26, 2016
    Second best dentist I have ever had, very kind, does excellent work, very precise, up to date on new technology, I just can't say enough about Dr Golik, he is awesome.
    Sandra Mosley in Atlanta, GA — Aug 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Blazej Golik, DDS
    About Dr. Blazej Golik, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609195619
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blazej Golik, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golik works at Midtown Smile Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Golik’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Golik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

