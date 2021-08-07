See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cranston, RI
Dr. Blanki Cherubini, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Blanki Cherubini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They graduated from University Francisco De Miranda.

Dr. Cherubini works at Interventional and Functional Pain Center Inc in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional and Functional Pain Center Inc
    1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 200 Fl 2, Cranston, RI 02920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 648-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Bursitis
Trigger Point Injection
Fibromyalgia
Bursitis
Trigger Point Injection

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Aug 07, 2021
    I had the best experience with Dr Cherubini . She was so kind , patient and gentle ..She examined me thoroughly and explained everything. I had had an injection in the past by another dr and I could not believe the difference .. The last one was barbaric ..I had Minimal discomfort with Dr Cherubini . Everyone in the office was extremely nice also .. I would highly recommend
    Irene Croft — Aug 07, 2021
    About Dr. Blanki Cherubini, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902232358
    Education & Certifications

    • University Francisco De Miranda
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blanki Cherubini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherubini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherubini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherubini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherubini works at Interventional and Functional Pain Center Inc in Cranston, RI. View the full address on Dr. Cherubini’s profile.

    Dr. Cherubini has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Bursitis and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherubini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherubini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherubini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherubini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherubini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

