Overview

Dr. Blane Session, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital and Sterling Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Session works at Louisiana Hand to Shoulder Center, LLC in Hammond, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.