Dr. Blane Session, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Session is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Orthopedic Surgeons
- LA
- Hammond
- Dr. Blane Session, MD
Dr. Blane Session, MD
Overview
Dr. Blane Session, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital and Sterling Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Session works at
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Hand to Shoulder Center at Hammond15828 Professional Plz, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 247-4415
-
2
Louisiana Hand to Shoulder Center, LLC601 River Highlands Blvd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 257-4355
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- AVALA Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Sterling Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Disease
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Glenoid Labrum Tear
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Bone Scan
- View other providers who treat Broken Arm
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat De Quervain's Release
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger Release
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
- View other providers who treat Amputated Arm
- View other providers who treat Amputated Finger
- View other providers who treat Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
- View other providers who treat Arm Disorders
- View other providers who treat Arm Injuries
- View other providers who treat Arm Swelling
- View other providers who treat Arthritic Conditions of the Upper Extremity
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Broken Finger
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Injection
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Clavicle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Displaced Growth Plate Fracture
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Elbow Arthroscopy
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Disorders
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
- View other providers who treat Elbow Hyperextension
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Elbow Pain
- View other providers who treat Elbow Replacement
- View other providers who treat Elbow Sprain
- View other providers who treat Elbow Strain
- View other providers who treat Excision of Radius or Ulna
- View other providers who treat Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum
- View other providers who treat Finger Disorders
- View other providers who treat Finger Injuries
- View other providers who treat Finger Joint Sprain
- View other providers who treat Foot Fracture
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Forearm Fracture
- View other providers who treat Forearm Injuries
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Growth Plate Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Hand Ligament Rupture
- View other providers who treat Hand Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Hand Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Hand Tendon Repair
- View other providers who treat Humerus Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Fracture
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteochondritis Dissecans
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Fractures
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Trauma
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pseudoarthrosis
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
- View other providers who treat Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb
- View other providers who treat Scapular Fracture
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Instability
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Labral Tear
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Pain
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Replacement
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm
- View other providers who treat Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
- View other providers who treat Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist
- View other providers who treat Wrist Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fracture
- View other providers who treat Wrist Fusion
- View other providers who treat Wrist Injuries
- View other providers who treat Wrist Pain
- View other providers who treat Wrist Replacement
- View other providers who treat Wrist Sprain
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Session?
Would recommend to everyone
About Dr. Blane Session, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649441940
Education & Certifications
- The Philadelphia Hand Center/Thomas Jefferson Hospital
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Centenary College Of Louisiana
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Session has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Session accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Session has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Session works at
Dr. Session has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Session on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Session speaks Spanish.
180 patients have reviewed Dr. Session. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Session.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Session, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Session appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.