Dr. Blanche Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blanche Watson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
Bob Hope Health Center335 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 634-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watson is great. She doesn't sugar coat things but at the same time she's friendly and patient. I've scene her for physicals and illness. Sometimes during busy times there is a wait but she never rushes through or refuses to answer questions.
About Dr. Blanche Watson, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992866487
Education & Certifications
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
