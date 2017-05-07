See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Blanche Watson, MD

Geriatric Medicine
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Blanche Watson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Watson works at Bob Hope Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Bob Hope Health Center
    335 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

  Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Joint Pain
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Joint Pain

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    May 07, 2017
    Dr. Watson is great. She doesn't sugar coat things but at the same time she's friendly and patient. I've scene her for physicals and illness. Sometimes during busy times there is a wait but she never rushes through or refuses to answer questions.
    About Dr. Blanche Watson, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    37 years of experience
    English
    1992866487
    Wash U, School of Medicine
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Blanche Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Watson works at Bob Hope Health Center in Los Angeles, CA.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

