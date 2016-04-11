See All Hematologists in Cumberland, MD
Dr. Blanche Mavromatis, MD

Hematology
4.5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Blanche Mavromatis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They graduated from Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.

Dr. Mavromatis works at SCHWAB FAMILY CENTER in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Western Maryland Regional Medical Center
    12500 Willowbrook Rd, Cumberland, MD 21502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 964-1400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Seton Medical Oncology
    904 Seton Dr Ste 202, Cumberland, MD 21502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 723-5279
    Anticoagulation Management
    12502 Willowbrook Rd Ste 300, Cumberland, MD 21502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 964-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Garrett Regional Medical Center
  • Hampshire Memorial Hospital
  • Potomac Valley Hospital
  • UPMC Western Maryland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Hypercoagulable State
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Hypercoagulable State

Treatment frequency



Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 11, 2016
    Dr. Mavromatis is an excellent doctor and takes the time to explain what is going on. She's very compassionate as well as her staff is. I'd refer any of my friends and family to her. I've been seeing her for 4 or 5 years now.
    Kim in Keyser, WV — Apr 11, 2016
    About Dr. Blanche Mavromatis, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1336137876
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Med College Thos Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mavromatis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mavromatis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mavromatis works at SCHWAB FAMILY CENTER in Cumberland, MD. View the full address on Dr. Mavromatis’s profile.

    Dr. Mavromatis has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mavromatis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavromatis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavromatis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavromatis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavromatis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

