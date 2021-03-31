See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Blanche Leung, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Blanche Leung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Leung works at Active Care Physician P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Active Care Physician PC
    70 Bowery Rm 404, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 343-8290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Osteoporosis
Proteinuria
Hypertension
Osteoporosis
Proteinuria
Hypertension

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2021
    I used to take my mother to see Dr. Blanche Leung and noted how she treated her with patience, willing to listen to her, and very caring to her needs. Seeing those qualities, I am now a second generation patient of Dr. Blanche Leung.
    About Dr. Blanche Leung, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    NPI Number
    • 1124082011
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
