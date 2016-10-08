Overview

Dr. Blanca Vazquez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Vazquez works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.