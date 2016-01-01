Overview

Dr. Blanca Garcia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Garcia works at INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.