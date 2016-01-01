Dr. Blanca Durand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blanca Durand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blanca Durand, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Locations
Southern Crescent Ent. PC1101 Hospital Dr Ste 100A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-7416
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Blanca Durand, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902802689
Education & Certifications
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
