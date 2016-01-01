See All Otolaryngologists in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Blanca Durand, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Blanca Durand, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. Durand works at Southern Crescent Ent in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern Crescent Ent. PC
    1101 Hospital Dr Ste 100A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 474-7416

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Blanca Durand, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902802689
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blanca Durand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durand works at Southern Crescent Ent in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Durand’s profile.

    Dr. Durand has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Durand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

