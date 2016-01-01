Overview

Dr. Blanca Durand, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Durand works at Southern Crescent Ent in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.