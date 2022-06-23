Dr. Blanca Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blanca Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blanca Duncan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Duncan works at
Locations
Oakwood Women's Center511 Oakwood Blvd Ste 301, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit with this doctor after my previous one retired. I apprecaited her reviewing my history and answering my questions about future care. She has a conversational style and seems relatable. The nurse was also friendly and spent time asking questions to add to my file.
About Dr. Blanca Duncan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902008253
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duncan speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.