Dr. Blanca Diaz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Blanca Diaz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
Urology Center Florida11834 County Road 101 Ste 201, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 347-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diaz is conscious, concerned and competent.
About Dr. Blanca Diaz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548498702
Education & Certifications
- VA New Jersey Health Care System
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
