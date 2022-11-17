Overview

Dr. Blake Wynia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Wynia works at Urological Institute of Northeastern New York in Albany, NY with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.