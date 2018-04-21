Dr. Blake Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Williamson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Blake Williamson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Dr. Williamson works at
Williamson Eye Center9001 Summa Ave Ste 245, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 274-3937
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Williamson is an excellent surgeon, trully caring and honest. I had been told that I was not a canidate for the type surgery that I needed. I went to Dr. Blake and he assured me with confidence that it could be done. I did have the surgery and I am totally pleased with the outcome. No more waking up in the middle of the night, feeling handicapped and vulnerable. Meeting Dr. Blake totally changed my life for the better. When it is time for anyone in my family to have surgery, he will do it.
- Ophthalmology
- English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
1720370067
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson works at
Dr. Williamson has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williamson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williamson speaks French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.