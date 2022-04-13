See All Neurosurgeons in Ogden, UT
Dr. Blake Welling, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Blake Welling, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Welling works at Utah Spine Care, LLC in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Spine Care, LLC
    4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1815, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 317-6406
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc
Brain Surgery
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Disc Replacement
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Upper Back Pain
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 13, 2022
    Dr. Welling is an amazing surgeon! He is very knowledgeable and kind. He put our minds at ease when our mom went to him for surgery!
    Wonderful Doctor — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. Blake Welling, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710151980
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago
    Internship
    • Loyola University- Medical Center IL
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.