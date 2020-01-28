Dr. Blake Weeks, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Weeks, DPM
Overview
Dr. Blake Weeks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Weeks works at
Locations
-
1
Catawba Valley Foot & Ankle Center1985 Startown Rd Ste 101, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 855-2131
-
2
Advanced Urology1717 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 461-3914
-
3
Catawba Valley Pulmonology1771 Tate Blvd SE Ste 204, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-9105
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weeks?
Dr. Blake Weeks, DPM is new to this Hickory, NC area. On my first visit, he treated me for nail fungus and it’s starting to clear up after having this problem for more than 3+ years where no other doctors could not get this problem cleared up at any time during this 3+ years. He’s great!!!!!
About Dr. Blake Weeks, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1205191640
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weeks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeks works at
Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.